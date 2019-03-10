HATTERAS, N.C. — On November 2, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, along with partner organizations, will celebrate the area’s surf fishing history at the 1st Cape Hatteras Surf Fishing Heritage Celebration.

The free event will be held at the Fessenden Center in Buxton, North Carolina.

To celebrate the past, present, and future of surf fishing at Cape Hatteras National Seashore the event will feature a full day of talks and presentations on a variety of surf fishing-related topics.

The event will include presentations on the history of surf fishing at the seashore, the biology of common sport fish, casting technique, the evolution of beach buggies, rod building, shark behavior along the Outer Banks, and more.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore has been planning this event in partnership with the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club, North Carolina Beach Buggy Association, Outer Banks Forever, and Outer Banks History Center, and Outer Banks Preservation Association.

Here's a breakdown of the event program: *Subject to change

9 a.m. 1st Cape Hatteras Surf Fishing Heritage Celebration begins

9:05 a.m. Welcome by Superintendent David Hallac

9:10 a.m. Overview of Fishing at National Park Units

9:25 a.m. History of Surf Fishing at Cape Hatteras

9:45 a.m. Status of Common Marine Sport Fish

10:05 a.m. Break

10:20 a.m. Art & Science of Surf Casting

10:40 a.m. Modern & Historic Rod Building Techniques

11:00 a.m. Break

11:15 a.m. Evolution of Beach Buggies

11:35 a.m. Lunch Break

1:00 p.m. Panel Discussion: Female Surf Fishing Anglers

1:35 p.m. Break

1:45 p.m. Ecology of the Pamlico Sound

2:05 p.m. Surf Fishing Photography

2:25 p.m. Surf Fishing Art

2:45 p.m. Break

3:00 p.m. Shark Behavior Along the Outer Banks

3:25 p.m. Panel Discussion: Future of Surf Fishing

4:00 p.m. Thank You Remarks by Superintendent David Hallac

