CAPE HATTERAS, NC (WVEC) -- Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning beachgoers to be on the lookout for nesting sea turtles.

Earlier this week, staff came across a Loggerhead sea turtle nesting during the day which is pretty unusual. The turtle was spotted north of Beach Access Ramp 25 on Hatteras Island.

If anyone sees a turtle while at the beach, they are asked to contact the National Seashore at (252)216-6829.

Park visitors at Cape Hatteras National Seashore also have the opportunity to observe a sea turtle excavation from August to September.

Anyone interested in finding out when and where an excavation will take place can call the excavation program hotline at (252) 475-9629. The first excavations of the season will likely take place in early August.

