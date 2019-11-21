HATTERAS, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the light in the lighthouse in Buxton stopped rotating.

In a Facebook post, it said that the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified and has been sent to fix the issue.

Did you know the lighthouse received its famous black and white stripe pattern in 1873? Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the Lighthouse Board assigned each lighthouse a distinctive paint pattern (daymark) and light sequence (nightmark) to allow mariners to recognize it from all others during the day and night as they sailed along the coast.

This lighthouse is the tallest brick one in the United States. It stands at 198.49 feet tall.

The light should be rotating again in no time!