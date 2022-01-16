NCDOT secretary: 'Travel is treacherous' due to winter storm

Charlotte will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain all day Sunday, causing treacherous and dangerous driving conditions on most roads.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Road conditions across the Charlotte area are getting worse as a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moves over the Carolinas.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders gave an update on conditions at noon, with North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette urging people to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

"Travel is treacherous across much of our state," Boyette said. "If you do not need to be out, please stay put."

Boyette said NCDOT has more than 1,600 employees and contract resources working around the clock statewide to keep roads clear and as safe as possible. He said the state has over 1,700 trucks and graders and crews are also equipped with chainsaws to remove any downed trees that fall on highways.

First responders were called to multiple crashes in the Charlotte area early Sunday. Statewide, officials said they'd seen over 200 accident reports. By 11 a.m. Sunday, drivers were getting stuck on I-277 as the highways were packed with ice and sleet.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said Charlotte's roads will only get worse as the sleet changes to freezing rain Sunday afternoon. That freezing rain will combine with the sleet to form a layer of ice that makes roads impassable.

By 9 a.m., Park Road near Fairview was totally covered with ice and snow. Officials have urged people in South Carolina and North Carolina to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary due to the icy conditions.

Jen Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews have been busy clearing the interstates.

"We are busy salting them, plowing where we necessary," Thompson said. "About an inch is what we could possibly plow with if there's something there, but it is an uphill battle."

Thompson said crews can put down brine that will lower the freezing point to the upper teens. She said NCDOT is targeting bridges and overpasses that typically freeze faster.

As of 9 a.m., NCDOT reported most of the roads in the Charlotte area are partially covered or totally covered with a mix of snow and ice.

"It's a good piece of advice to stay inside," Thompson said. "We hope folks are listening to that advice and staying inside and staying warm and enjoying the time with family."

If you must go out, Thompson said NCDOT crews will typically clear interstate highways first, followed by divided US highways (like U.S. 74) and high-volume secondary roads that connect to primary highways.