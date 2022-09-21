x
Chowan University student hit by car, airlifted to hospital

According to the university, the student was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, and is in stable condition.
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — A college student in North Carolina was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car.

It happened at Chowan University Wednesday evening.

According to an email from the university, the student was hit while crossing Union Street at around 7:40 p.m.

The student was reportedly airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, and is in stable condition.

"We ask for prayers for our student, their family, and the Chowan University community," the university said.

Chowan University said the incident is under investigation by the NC Highway Patrol.  

   

