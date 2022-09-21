Chowan University student hit by car, airlifted to hospital

According to the university, the student was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, and is in stable condition.

MURFREESBORO, N.C. — A college student in North Carolina was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car.

It happened at Chowan University Wednesday evening.

According to an email from the university, the student was hit while crossing Union Street at around 7:40 p.m.

"We ask for prayers for our student, their family, and the Chowan University community," the university said.