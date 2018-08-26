CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WVEC) — The Coast Guard coordinated the rescue of five people from a seaplane that made an emergency landing off Cape Hatteras Saturday, according to a news release.

The seaplane left Elizabeth City early Saturday morning and was forced to make the emergency landing after striking an object during take-off, the Coast Guard said.

Everyone aboard the aircraft had life jackets on.

The Coast Guard used the Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue System to divert the 754-foot Liberian bulk carrier, Polar Peru, and USS Mason to assist in the rescue, the news release said.

Coast Guard personnel are scheduled to meet USS Mason on Monday to take the passengers to Mayport, Florida.

