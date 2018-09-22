DUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — The Coast Guard's helicopter and large vessel search for a missing swimmer has been suspended Saturday, officials said.

Duck Surf Rescue lifeguards will continue to "respond to and investigate all reported sightings," a news release said.

Around 7:53 a.m. Saturday, Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Fire and Police and Duck County EMS units were called to the beach access at Acorn Oak Avenue for a swimmer in distress.

Rescue crews could not locate the swimmer, and a search was initiated, officials said.

Dare MedFlight provided initial aerial support to Duck Surf Rescue and Duck Fire Department swimmers.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to relieve Dare MedFlight until that search was suspended around 1:20 p.m.

