HATTERAS, N.C. —

The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship 60 miles southwest of Hatteras on Sunday afternoon.

Coast Guard Fifth District watchstanders received a call from the captain of the Anthem of the Seas. The Captain reported that a passenger aboard the ship was suffering from symptoms of internal bleeding and needed to be medevaced to a local hospital.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was sent to the cruise chip. The crew hoisted the man, his wife and a doctor from the cruise ship and took them all to the Vident Medical Center in Greenville.