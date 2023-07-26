Coast Guard rescues 11 people from capsized boat on Outer Banks

When rescue crews arrived, they immediately pulled one person from the water who was pinned under the airboat.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Coast Guard rescued 11 people after their boat capsized on the Outer Banks of North Carolina Wednesday.

A dispatcher in Dare County contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina around 10:15 a.m. to say the OBX 1, a 20-foot airboat, capsized west of Oregon Inlet, according to a news release.

The dispatcher also said all the passengers were reported to be wearing life jackets, and that the degree of injuries varied.

Two Coast Guard boats and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City were deployed to help the passengers.

When rescue crews arrived, they immediately pulled one person from the water who was pinned under the airboat. That person was suffering from a potential head and chest injury and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Coast Guard crews rescued the remaining ten people from the water. All of them were taken to Station Oregon Inlet, where their care was transported to EMS personnel. Two of them were reported to be seriously injured.

OBX 1 was towed to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo.