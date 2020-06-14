Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat near Albemarle Sound

The Coast Guard crewmembers shared a video of the residents being reunited with the cat.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard in Elizabeth City came to the rescue on Saturday morning.

Two people and a cat were saved from their houseboat when it started sinking.

Coast Guard crewmembers shared a video of the residents being reunited with the cat.

The rescued occurred on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the first report from the Pasquotank 911 Call Center, stating that two people and their cat were aboard a 50-foot houseboat that was taking on water, according to a news release.

An Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a boat crew from Station Elizabeth City aboard a 29-foot Response Boat assisted in the rescue.

The two people were hoisted to the helicopter and brought to the Northeastern Regional Airport. The boat crew took the cat aboard and returned it to its owners.