North Carolina

Coast Guard rescues elderly man from sinking boat off coast of North Carolina

He was taken to Air Station Elizabeth City in the aftermath, and he's doing okay.
Credit: pichitstocker - stock.adobe.com

CAPE FEAR, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man from his sinking sailboat on Monday off the coast of North Carolina, according to officials. 

The command center for Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a report on Sunday night from the 73-year-old man, who said that his 33-foot-long sailing vessel was taking on water due to heavy rains.

His vessel, Freyja, was located roughly 155 miles east of Cape Fear, North Carolina. That's close to Wilmington. 

A Coast Guard helicopter and crew were able to rescue the man from the boat safely, and he wasn't hurt. He was taken to Air Station Elizabeth City.

