MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard hoisted a man from his disabled sailboat off the North Carolina coast on Thursday.

The rescue happened about 170 miles east of Pamlico Sound.

The Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center was notified by an electronic personal locator beacon registered to the man's sailboat, according to a news release.

The man's family said he had recently set sail to the Bahamas.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to locate and assist the man.

The helicopter aircrew made contact with the man and learned that the sailboat's main mast had collapsed.

The Coast Guard hoisted the man due to worsening weather approaching.

The man was taken to Morehead City where he was dropped off by aircrews.

The man was not injured.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.