PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Coast rescued two people from the water after their boat sank on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Both mariners rescued were hypothermic and one required CPR. That person later died at Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

The Coast Guard said it is still searching for two other people in the waters of Pamlico Sound, North Carolina. That's in the Outer Banks area.

The Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center received a distress signal from the fishing boat Papa’s Girl.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City responded.

A first light search was conducted Wednesday morning by Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew members for the two missing people.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the boat Aubrey Niel, are continuing to search.

“This is a rough case and as we continue to search, our thoughts are with the families of the mariners,” said Matthew Brooks, search and rescue coordinator for the case.

“We’re grateful for the EPIRB that was activated during the case, which enabled us to get resources on-scene as quickly as possible. A properly registered EPIRB is a vital and highly-recommended piece of equipment for mariners to have on their vessels.”

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.