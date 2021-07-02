Boat found, but boater missing near Elizabeth City

The U.S. Coast Guard said a 61-year-old man left port during windy conditions and hadn't returned.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it and other groups were searching for a missing boater near Currituck Sound Friday.

The Coast Guard received a call that the 61-year-old man launched in the morning in windy conditions. He was on on a 12-foot flat bottom boat and last was seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

Members of the Currituck County Sheriff's Office located his boat and life jacket, but they had not found the boater by early afternoon.

An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew and a 29-foot response boat were out looking for him.