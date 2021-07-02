Boat found, but boater missing near Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it and other groups were searching for a missing boater near Currituck Sound Friday.
The Coast Guard received a call that the 61-year-old man launched in the morning in windy conditions. He was on on a 12-foot flat bottom boat and last was seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.
Members of the Currituck County Sheriff's Office located his boat and life jacket, but they had not found the boater by early afternoon.
An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew and a 29-foot response boat were out looking for him.
Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Currituck County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina Wildlife, North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, and Corolla Beach Rescue were part of the search.