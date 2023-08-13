Coast Guard announces search for missing divers off Carolina coast

The four men were reported diving from the pleasure craft Big Bill's, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for four divers Sunday, who they say could be off the coast of the Carolinas, according to a news release.

In coordination with Sector Charleston, Sector North Carolina launched a search and rescue effort to find the missing men.

The four men were reported diving from the pleasure craft Big Bill's, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They went diving around noon, and had apparently not resurfaced at the time of the release.

The Coast Guard is searching 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The search took to air and water, including an aircraft and helicopter crew from Elizabeth City.