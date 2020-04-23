Community sings its thanks to Sentara Albemarle hospital workers

Musicians throughout the community say thank you to health care workers

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "Music is good for the soul."

Daniel Simmons, band director at Elizabeth City Middle School, firmly believes this. That's why, when talking to a friend in the health care system about how to thank essential workers, it was the first thing that came to mind.

Soon, dozens of local musicians had come together as a "virtual band," performing six songs via video for the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Staff.

The video included messages of thanks and a host of children carrying signs of hope and gratitude.

"We only have one hospital, so it really is a community hospital," says Simmons.