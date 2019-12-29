CONCORD, N.C. — One person has died and two people were transported after a shooting in the parking lot of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall. All three were under the age of 16.

Concord Police urged people to avoid Concord Mills after officials responded for a shooting call Saturday evening. The police department stressed there was not an active shooter situation, but said they would remain on the scene.

Police confirmed the victim as 13-year-old Avenanna Propst who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cabarrus County officials confirmed that in addition to the girl's death, two boys under the age of 16 were transported to CMC Main in stable condition. Both are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not known if they were together. Concord Police said the victims were "possibly in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police don't currently believe the 13-year-old girl was the intended target.

Concord Police reports that the shooting started with a fight in the Dave and Busters parking lot, but police also heard reports that it could have a connection to a vehicle. They have not confirmed either report.

Police set up an area at the parking lot of Sea Life Aquarium for parents to come and pick up their children. Parents must enter through the Carolina Lilly entrance, as all other entrances remained closed.

Concord Police are working on a suspect description that they are comfortable releasing, and are speaking with witnesses.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services said they are assisting by standby in the area in case any resources are needed.

Earlier in the evening, Concord Police said one person was shot multiple times in the area of Lincoln Street and Polk Avenue, and a road was closed in response. Police said the victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as Derron Jordan, 31.

At this time, it's not known if that shooting had any connection to the scene at the Concord Mills. Officials are not ruling that possibility out.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Concord or Cabarrus County law enforcement.

