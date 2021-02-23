Constitution, Green parties get more time to keep NC voters

The State Board of Elections agreed on Tuesday not to redesignate voters registered with the Constitution Party or Green Party of North Carolina until June.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two small political parties in North Carolina that failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November to remain on future ballots will get more time to retain their registered voters.

The State Board of Elections agreed on Tuesday not to redesignate voters registered with the Constitution Party of North Carolina or North Carolina Green Party as unaffiliated voters until June.

But the change won't happen if the parties turn in enough signatures by then to be recognized again in time for the upcoming municipal elections.