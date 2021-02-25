x
North Carolina

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

The state conference of the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union argued that conditions at state prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic were unconstitutional.
Credit: AP
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina civil rights groups reached a deal with prison officials to offer an early release of at least 3,500 people in state custody. 

The state conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and American Civil Liberties Union argued that conditions at state prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic were unconstitutional. 

If the settlement is approved, the state will have three months to release 1,500 inmates and three more months to release an additional 2,000. 

At least 47 inmates have died of COVID-19. 

State data shows nearly 10,000 prisoners have tested positive for the virus to date.

