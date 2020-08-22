Cooper signs N.C. disaster declaration after Isaias

If you need help applying for a loan in Bertie County, a center will open up on Monday, August 24.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state disaster declaration in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias.

This gives more help to people who had their homes or businesses damaged by Isaias, including deadly tornadoes back on August 4.

The declaration authorizes state-funded grants for people in Bertie County and elsewhere in the state. Low-interest disaster loans from the US Small Business Administration are also now available.

If you need help applying for a loan in Bertie, a center will open up on Monday, August 24.

Recovery Center Location:

Bertie County Council of Aging Building

103 School Street

Windsor, NC 27983