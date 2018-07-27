RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Actions by Republican legislators this week to alter North Carolina ballot language this fall for constitutional referenda and a Supreme Court race have been vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper's vetoes Friday of two bills approved in a special session were expected. Democrats have criticized GOP lawmakers for interfering in the court race and taking away from a state panel the job of putting titles on six proposed constitutional amendments.

The legislature will soon consider veto overrides. Republicans hold veto-proof House and Senate majorities.

One measure would prevent a Supreme Court candidate who recently switched his Democratic affiliation to Republican from having any party label next to his name. Republicans say the candidate wants to split the GOP vote with incumbent Barbara Jackson and help the Democrat challenger win.

