North Carolina

Court: NC domestic violence order rule harms LGBT people

A North Carolina appeals court says domestic violence protection orders issued by judges must be granted to someone trying to stay apart from a same-sex partner.
Credit: Zolnierek

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina appeals court says domestic violence protection orders issued by judges must be granted to someone trying to stay apart from a same-sex dating partner, just like in opposite-sex relationships. 

A divided Court of Appeals on Thursday declared as unconstitutional current law expressly limiting such restraining orders upon dating couples to those of the opposite sex. 

The ruling stemmed from a Wake County case in 2018 involving two women. 

A local judge said she couldn't issue a domestic violence protection order, citing the law's language. 

The ruling could be appealed. North Carolina appears to be the only state with such expressed limits. 

