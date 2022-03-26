'I became more inspired' | COVID-19 long-hauler brings struggle to state house race

She's calling for more funding and research for long COVID.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina State House representative Tricia Cotham says she plans to take her experience with long COVID-19 and make it a legislative priority as she launches a new bid for the District 112th seat.

"I think that the next big wave of COVID that we're going to have is long COVID," Cotham said.

Cotham previously served in the North Carolina General Assembly between 2009 and 2015. Cotham said she's battled COVID-19 on and off for the last two years.

"January and February were the absolute worst," she explained. "March has been a little bit better. But it's also just very unpredictable."

Still, she says it's a daily struggle.

"I do take a lot of medications, a lot of inhalers, I get IVs. All that still goes on today," she said.

Cotham wants to take the lessons she's learned and offer a voice to those still fighting COVID-19 like her.

"I think there needs to be a tremendous amount of more funding for research for trials and our UNC hospitals. All of these universities are very equipped to do that," she said.

