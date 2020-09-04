Crafty mom holds virtual art contest to keep kids’ imaginations sharp amid COVID-19

As some parents struggle to keep kids occupied during the coronavirus, Kristi Groves is offering an activity to help children express their feelings and creativity.

GATES COUNTY, N.C. — As communities remain under quarantine due to the coronavirus, some children are looking for new ways to release energy.

Kristi Groves, a stay-at-home mom, shared some artistic ideas to help kids and families stay entertained.

The Gates County woman runs "The Crafting Chick’s" Facebook page, and has been busy sewing and donating face masks to medical workers, but earlier this week she launched an arts and crafts contest for kids.

"Let's use multiple mediums - crayons, markers, paint, gluing, whatever! Whatever makes them happy," said Groves. "A lot of kids aren't maybe thinking about sitting down and painting or trying to get creative. They're just so busy being upset because their world has changed."

Preschoolers through high school seniors are encouraged to get creative with a self portrait, and submit it along with a list of what they love about themselves. They could win a craft box from Groves.

Home isolation is a time for trying new hobbies. Groves said the self-portrait challenge may not only help children relieve stress, but could tap into an artistic side they didn’t know they had.

“I just really want them to stop and focus on themselves and remember who they are, the beautiful little souls that they are... and that they are very important,” says Groves. “Even though our world has changed, they are still very much loved.”

Groves hopes this exercise will help kids whose worlds have been changed express their feelings while having some fun.

“I'm just excited to see what they do," said Groves. “And hopefully, hopefully, they're excited and happy to do it and reflect on themselves in a good way.”

The contest is open until April 14 at 10 p.m. Groves will then post the images to her Facebook page for online voting on April 15, which runs through April 17 at 10 p.m.

The child with the most-liked image in each age category (preschool through 5th grade, 6th through 8th grade, and 9th through 12th grade) will win a craft box from Groves.