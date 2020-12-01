DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A brush fire tore through Pea Island Refuge near NC-12 highway on Saturday night.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina posted video of the fire on its Facebook page.

The roadside fire was reported midway on the oceanside of NC-12.

Wildlife service said wind caused the fire to spread.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Rodanthe Volunteer Fire Department, NC Forest Service, and Refuge firefighters assisted in taming the brush fire.

