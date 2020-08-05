Critically endangered wolf pups born at North Carolina zoo

The five pups were born as part of its American red wolf breeding program. The litter brings the number of red wolves in the Zoo’s breeding program to 25.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A zoo in North Carolina has announced the birth of five American red wolves. The animals are critically endangered.

There are only 15 to 20 red wolves still believed to be in the wild in eastern North Carolina. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro announced the births in a statement on Friday.

The five pups were born as part of its American red wolf breeding program. The litter brings the number of red wolves in the Zoo’s breeding program to 25.