PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — Have you seen 20-year-old Jacob Roger Henderson?

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding him. Jacob was last seen in the 100-block of Pine Lake Drive around noon on Saturday, July 27th.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Jacob is mildly Autistic but high functioning. Deputies said he is about 6’ tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown eyes, short brown hair, and short unshaven facial hair.

Jacob was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue in color shorts, and possibly barefoot.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jacob, please contact Central Communications at (252)331-1500 or Captain McKecuen at (252)339-1922.