Currituck County commissioners approve creation of Corolla district allowing alcohol on beach

COROLLA, N.C. — The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted to allow the creation of a district in Corolla where alcoholic beverages can be consumed outside of where they were bought.

The commissioner's agenda shows that the area, dubbed the Corolla Light Resort Social District, will span an area of beach near the Oceanfront Grille on Franklyn Street.

WOBX.com reports that drinks will have to be bought at participating restaurants and bars, which will sell them in a cup no larger than 16 ounces with a logo designating the district.

Also, no alcohol from outside the district can be carried or consumed from an open container in the designated area.

The district management will be handled by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, the Corolla Light Community Association and ABC-permitted businesses within the district.