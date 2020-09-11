Currituck County deputies look for armed robber who was in stolen car from Chesapeake

Currituck County sheriff's deputies said a man with a gun robbed someone outside Food Lion in Grandy, then left in a car stolen from Chesapeake.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County deputies and other law enforcement are actively searching for a suspect in an armed robbery and police chase this morning in Grandy.

Authorities say a black male in jeans and gray hoodie robbed a person of a laptop at gunpoint outside the Food Lion in Grandy, then fled in a vehicle stolen in Chesapeake. The gun used is believed to be a 9mm.

Law enforcement spotted the vehicle after the suspect fled eastbound on U.S. 158, said Currituck County Sheriff Matt Beickert.

Deputies initiated a chase and the driver then turned around and went westbound before bailing from the car in the area of n the area of Mutt and Jeff’s restaurant and Rivera Tire.