Currituck County deputies look for armed robber who was in stolen car from Chesapeake

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County deputies and other law enforcement are actively searching for a suspect in an armed robbery and police chase this morning in Grandy.
Authorities say a black male in jeans and gray hoodie robbed a person of a laptop at gunpoint outside the Food Lion in Grandy, then fled in a vehicle stolen in Chesapeake. The gun used is believed to be a 9mm.
Law enforcement spotted the vehicle after the suspect fled eastbound on U.S. 158, said Currituck County Sheriff Matt Beickert.
Deputies initiated a chase and the driver then turned around and went westbound before bailing from the car in the area of n the area of Mutt and Jeff’s restaurant and Rivera Tire.
A search with police K9s is underway in the swampy area in the 5000 block of Caratoke Highway.