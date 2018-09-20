CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — Officials encourage Currituck County residents to report any floodwaters that are encroaching on living space inside homes.

The reports and information will be used to determine if the county is eligible for federal disaster assistance.

If you have flooding in or encroaching on your home, you can report it here or call Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.

