DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County announced Priority Three reentry to areas south of Hatteras Island beginning noon Sunday.

This includes non-resident property owners and employees of non-critical businesses, county officials said.

Non-resident property owners must have a valid reentry permit and matching current government-issued ID or a current tax bill or parcel data sheet with matching current government-issued ID.

Employees must have a valid reentry permit with matching current government-issued ID.

Sand and water remain on many Hatteras Island roadways. Drive slowly and proceed with caution.

Areas north of Oregon Inlet will have unrestricted access beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.

This includes Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Roanoke Island, Colington Island, Martin’s Point, and the Dare mainland.

Visitors are asked to check with their accommodations provider before traveling to the area to ensure the availability of their rental property.

For more information on reentry, visit the Dare County website.

