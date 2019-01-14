DARE COUNTY, N.C. — You could help name the new bridge in Dare County at the Oregon Inlet!

After the February 4 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners will consider submitting a request for NDOT for the naming of the new bridge at the Oregon Inlet.

Name submissions will be accepted until January 31, at 5 p.m.

As part of the name submission, information must be included that explains why the naming is warranted. For example, significant contributions and accomplishments of the individual at the local, state, and/or national level.

The bridge will be named as an honorary designation.

Here's NDOT's policy regarding honorary designations:

Click here to submit a name.