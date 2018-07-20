DARE COUNTY, NC (WVEC) — The Dare County Sheriff's Office received several reports of phone scams in the area.

The subject claims the person owes money, for a variety of reasons, and they need to be paid immediately to avoid a warrant being issued. The caller has even threatened to arrest people if they don't pay.

The scanner wants the person to pay via a credit card over the phone, or to go and get a type of 'money gram.' Some have even asked the person on the phone to send payments electronically.

The Sheriff's Office also received complaints of the IRS requesting social security numbers and payment over the phone. Please, do NOT give any personal information or make payments over the phone.

If anyone has any concerns they should contact the Sheriff's Occifer at (252) 475-5980.

Sheriff's Office Safety Tips:

Do not believe your caller I.D. Scammers can fake caller I.D. numbers

Spot imposters that claim to be from a Government entity or charitable organization.

Do not give out personal information and/or do not pay with a credit card over the phone.

Do not be in a hurry to make a decision.

Hang up on robocalls

Do not make wire / electronic money transfers to an unknown person.

