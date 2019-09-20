DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced an emergency, rapid-response grants cycle to support nonprofit organizations after Hurricane Dorian.

Applications are due by Friday, September 20. To apply, call Lorelei Costa at 252-455-1404.

The primary goal of these grants is to enable nonprofits to provide immediate disaster relief and short-term recovery support to residents of Dare County and Ocracoke. The second goal the grants, if there are enough funds, is to help nonprofits in Dare County or Ocracoke repair or replace any facilities, equipment, buildings, or other assets that were lost or damaged due to Hurricane Dorian.

Nonprofit organizations serving Ocracoke and/or Dare County with 501(c)3 public charity status may apply—including those organizations that already have an active grant with the Community Foundation. Local organizations may be given priority for funding.

However, schools, government agencies, and individuals are not eligible to apply.

