Police investigate after man shot, killed in Elizabeth City, NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Detectives are seeking answers after a man was shot and killed near Westway Drive in Elizabeth City, North Carolina Tuesday night.

The city's police department said officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the area of Walkers Avenue, where a shooting occurred.

When the authorities arrived at the scene they found 33-year-old Tyrone Deshawn Armstead, of Edenton, NC in the street with gunshot wounds. He died there.

The shooting is under active investigation at this time.

If you know anything that could help detectives, please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.