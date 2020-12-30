Departing NC chief justice unveils panel to examine bias

The Chief Justice’s Commission on Fairness and Equity was actually created by a Supreme Court order in October.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has detailed a commission that will recommend how to combat unfair treatment in the judicial system based on race, gender or other factors.

The Chief Justice’s Commission on Fairness and Equity was actually created by a Supreme Court order in October.

The membership wasn’t released until Wednesday. Beasley is giving way this week to Paul Newby, who narrowly defeated her in the November election for chief justice.

Associate Justice Michael Morgan and Court of Appeals Judge Valerie Zachary will lead the commission.