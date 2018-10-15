ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WVEC) — Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

On Sunday, officials received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sawyer Road in reference to a possible suicide.

On the scene, deputies found a woman in a chair on the back porch with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. EMS transported the woman, 53-year-old Gina Jenette Cross, to a local hospital where she later died.

During the investigating, deputies found a man in the bedroom who had died from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as 70-year-old William Preston Deane.

Cross and Deane lived at the residence.

Deputies are treating this incident as a murder-suicide, and no further information has been released at this time.

