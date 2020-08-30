Moyock hit-and-run driver comes forward

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one man was killed by a driver and a second man was killed trying to help the first.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run has voluntarily come forward.

According to Sgt. S. D. Hurley, the accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Caratoke Hwy in Moyock.

They've determined that three men were on bicycles and attempting to cross Caratoke Highway when a car traveling in the northbound lane struck one of the men.

The car initially pulled into a nearby parking lot as if the driver was going to stay on-scene, but then took off.

Within a minute or two, one of the other men ran into the road to either render aid to the first man or to drag him out of the road, when both he and the first man were struck by a second car, dragging the second man some distance down the road before it could stop.

The driver of the second car stopped and stayed on-scene. That driver was determined not to have committed an offense and doesn't face any charges.

Sgt. Hurley explained that this stretch of road is poorly lit and the victims were wearing dark clothes.

Both of the men who were struck died on the scene.

On Monday, the first driver who left the scene came forward to authorities. Police say the person is a Virginia resident, and the vehicle has been located and is being held.

The accident remains under investigation.