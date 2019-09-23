HATTERAS, N.C. — Almost $50,000 has been raised from several members of the Outer Banks Restaurant Association participated in Dine Out for Disaster Relief.

Twenty-foud participating restaurants donated 50 percent of their food sales on September 17 to the Outer Banks Community Foundation to help residents in Hatters and Ocracoke, North Carolina that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

"When disaster or hardship strikes our neighbors, it’s natural for us in the restaurant community to want to provide, and comfort with what we do best -food. But it was apparent very shortly after Dorian struck via releases from the Emergency Management teams, that the best way to help was not in goods, but with monetary donations to the [Outer Banks] Community Foundation Disaster Relief fund," Dan Lewis, president of the Outer Banks Restaurant Association, and owner of Coastal Provisions Oyster Bar & Wine Bar Café said.

