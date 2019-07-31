CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dogs will again be allowed inside breweries and taprooms across North Carolina thanks to a new bill passed by state legislators and signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper.

The law, known as Senate Bill 290, changes how breweries and taprooms are categorized with regards to the preparation of food. If breweries are "not engaged in the preparation of food on the premises," dogs and cats will be allowed inside with their owners.

The new law also includes provisions that would mean distilleries in the state would be able to grow. They'll be able to sell alcohol drinks on site, including mixed drinks, wine and beer.

Senate Bill 290 goes into effect September 1, 2019.

