MOYOCK, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating a three-vehicle crash from Wednesday afternoon in Moyock, North Carolina that killed one person.

Deputy Chief Tim Riley with the Currituck County Fire Department the motorcyclist died at the scene, and two others were injured during the crash at the intersection of Moyock Commons Drive and Caratoke Highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 51-year-old Scott Drew of Moyock.

Samuel Solomon, 69, is charged with misdemeanor death by auto after his SUV hit Drew and sent him into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, more charges could be filed against Solomon pending further investigation.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call just after 4 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, an SUV and a motorcycle were on fire.

According to an initial press release. Solomon was taken to a local hospital by a nightingale with serious injuries and the driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup has been released from the hospital.

No further information about the incident has been released.