DUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — Duck fire and police crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing in the water Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 7:53 a.m., Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Fire and Police and Duck County EMS units were called to the beach access at Acorn Oak Avenue for a swimmer in distress.

Rescue crews could not locate the swimmer, and a search was initiated, officials said.

Dare MedFlight provided initial aerial support to Duck Surf Rescue and Duck Fire Department swimmers.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also providing search support.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC