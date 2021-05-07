Durham officials search for stolen radioactive tool

Officials say if the gauge is found, it shouldn’t be touched or moved and people should stay at least 10 feet away from it until officials arrive to secure it.

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina officials are looking for a tool with radioactive materials that was stolen in Durham.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ warned Thursday that if the gauge is mishandled or broken open, it poses a potential health and safety risk.

The tool used to test conditions of materials during construction was clearly marked as containing radioactive materials, officials said.

The theft was reported the department’s Radiation Protection Section and local law enforcement, but news outlets report that officials did not say where the tool was stolen from.