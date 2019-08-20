NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Early voting is about to start for two North Carolina congressional elections.

Starting August 21 until September 6, residents can participate in one-stop, in-person early voting in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th congressional districts.

The 17-day early-voting period allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person at any early voting site in their county. Early voting also offers “same-day registration,” which allows individuals eligible to vote who aren’t yet registered in their county to register and vote at the same time.

Same-day registrants must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of their address.

To avoid long lines, voters should keep in mind that the busiest early-voting days typically are the first and last days.

Click here for early voting sites and schedules by county. Election Day for both districts is September 10.

In addition to in-person early voting, North Carolina offers absentee voting by mail to all registered voters. And, of course, voters who were registered as of the August 16 regular registration deadline may vote at their precinct on Election Day. Same-day registration is not available on Election Day (September 10). Voters may find their Election Day polling place here.

“We encourage all voters in the 3rd and 9th congressional districts to use the voting method they prefer to cast their ballot in these important elections for seats in Congress,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “With any election, your vote is your voice.”

Photo ID is not required in any election in 2019.