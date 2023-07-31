Newport News man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing the mother of his child in Eden, NC park

40-year-old Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick was found next to her car suffering from "numerous gunshot wounds". Officers arrested John Powell as he was fleeing.

EDEN, N.C. — A woman is dead after an argument with the father of her child turned into a shooting in North Carolina, police said. Now the father, a Newport News man, is facing charges.

Officers were called to Freedom Park in Eden, North Carolina around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting in progress. Patrol officers were on the scene within a minute of being dispatched, the Eden Police Department said on their Facebook page.

40-year-old Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick of Eden was found next to her car suffering from "numerous gunshot wounds." The shooting took place in the parking lot of a park field.

Riddick was taken to UNC Rockingham, where she was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

Officers arrested 35-year-old John Michael Powell of Newport News as he was fleeing from the park in a Black Chevy Avalanche.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident that was "the result of ongoing domestic issues between Riddick and Powell." Police said the two had a child together.

Powell is charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was not given a bond.

“This is a senseless and tragic loss of life; the family and work family are in our thoughts and prayers. Unfortunately, this incident occurred at Freedom Park in the parking lot, even more senseless, was to commit this act of violence in a location with numerous families and children nearby," said Eden police Chief Clint Simpson.