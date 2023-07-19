Citizen tip leads to Edenton man's arrest

Edenton police said authorities have been searching for Marlon Dillard since April and they were alerted to his whereabouts thanks to a citizen's tip.

EDENTON, N.C. — A man wanted in Edenton for months is now behind bars.

A spokesperson for the Town of Edenton said local police arrested 26-year-old Marlon Dillard on Wednesday morning, with the help of the US Marshals Service.

The Edenton Police Department said authorities have been searching for Dillard since April and they were alerted to his whereabouts thanks to a citizen's tip.

Dillard was taken into custody in the 1300 block of North Broad Street in Edenton, and is currently charged with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.