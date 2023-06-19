Edenton woman who went missing located in South Carolina, according to town representative

28-year-old Kathern Ann Rhines had attended a baby shower in nearby Roper, N.C. on Saturday and went missing. She has now been safely located.

EDENTON, N.C. — UPDATE: Kathern Rhines has been located safely in Darlington, South Carolina, according to a representative from Edenton, North Carolina.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A woman is missing after she attended a baby shower, and police in Edenton, N.C. are asking for the public's help to locate her.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Edenton, 28-year-old Kathern Ann Rhines, also known as Katt, of Edenton had attended a baby shower in nearby Roper, N.C. on Saturday.

She was last seen traveling west on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Ave. early on Sunday morning at around 12:45 a.m. She was driving her 2006 Dodge Charger with license plate number KET-2310.