Edenton Town Council approves creation of social district, where alcohol can be consumed openly

Within the district, people will be able to drink alcohol out in the open and carry their beverages from business to business along sidewalks and green spaces.

EDENTON, N.C. — The Edenton Town Council on Tuesday approved the creation of a social district in the downtown area, where people can consume and carry alcohol openly.

The measure passed in a 4 to 2 vote following two months of deliberation, city officials wrote in a news release.

The town will roll out the district later this year, becoming the fourth town and fifth location in northeastern North Carolina to establish one, following Tarboro, Washington, Manteo and Corolla.

The district encompasses the east and west sides of South Broad Street from the intersection of Queen Street to the intersection of Water Street.

City officials also said a portion of West Water Street to The Herringbone Restaurant, a portion of East King Street to the intersection with Colonial Avenue, and a portion of West Eden Street are a part of the district.

Businesses within the district will use different kinds of stickers displayed on their window or door to identify if they're participating or not.

Green stickers represent businesses that can sell alcohol and will participate, yellow stickers represent businesses that don't sell alcohol but will still welcome people who carry alcohol, and red stickers will represent businesses not participating.

The district's hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.