Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a newborn.

According to a news release from the Elizabeth City Police Department, Tommy Lee Montez, 23, was taken into custody at the Henrico County Jail West without bond on December 6.

Montez faces the charges of second-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious bodily injury.

On November 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to Sentara Albemarle Hospital after the death of a child, who was identified as 3-week-old Julius Saucedo.

Both the baby and the suspect lived on the 800 block of Greenleaf Street. Police have not released their exact relationship at this time.

Montez appeared in Henrico General District Court on Wednesday morning and will be extradited back to Elizabeth City, according to court records.

His next hearing is set for January 9, 2023, according to court records.