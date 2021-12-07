Elizabeth City community leaders seeking justice; they say new BLM mural was vandalized

An Elizabeth City councilman and an artist speak out after they say someone vandalized a new BLM street mural.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City community leaders are searching for a driver who they say intentionally left tire marks directly on the city's new Black Lives Matter street mural.

“It’s really heartbreaking. It's disheartening. I'm a little angry because we worked really hard on this," said mural artist Jimmy Bones.



Bones and his team said it took them about six days to complete the Black Lives Matter mural on East Colonial Avenue. Bones said they unveiled the finished mural on Saturday and the next day, he saw the trail of tire marks across the letters.

“They’re going out of their way to drive on and leave skid marks. We’ve had it happen to us twice," said Bones.

Now, Elizabeth City Councilman Darius Horton is searching for the person driving a black truck. Horton posted pictures from police surveillance cameras on his Facebook page.

“I was utterly disgusted to learn that just hours after we dedicated it that an individual would try to defame and deface that, after the artist worked so hard to make that a reality," said Horton.

Bones said the Black Lives Matter mural represents unity in the community. It's also a way to remember his friend, Andrew Brown Junior. Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed Brown in April.

“I believe he is the catalyst to the extended Black Lives Matter movement in our community. He was a catalyst for our Council wanting to have this Black Lives Matter mural," said Bones.

Community leaders also want to know who was driving this truck.

“We just hope ... that law enforcement here will find the person who did this and justice will be done," said Pasquotank County NAACP Chapter President Keith Rivers.

Bones said the tire marks and other drivers who leave them are not going to stop the message of change through the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You’ll be on camera and you’re not going to be able to break our morale with vandalizing the mural.”

Bones said it will take a few days to be able to repair the damage done to the mural.